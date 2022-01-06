Construction to begin on new drainage substation for New Orleans

Entergy will construct substation that will provide updated drainage services for New Orleans

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Construction will begin on a new substation that will update the drainage systems for New Orleans, according to a press release from the energy company Entergy.

The 60-megawatt Sullivan substation will be completed by the end of 2023 and will be owned, operated, and maintained by Entergy.

The substation would be located at the SWBNO facility in Carrolton and will provide service at the transmission level.

The drainage system in New Orleans is about a century old. Entergy was set to update the system in 2021, but backed out due to financial troubles after Hurricane Ida damaged their electricity grid.

The substation will be raised to meet flood elevation standards and will help reduce the city's carbon footprint by transitioning to the energy generation methods. According to the press release, this would reduce emissions by nearly 80 percent.

The project will proceed after the New Orleans City Council approved an agreement in principle between the SWBNO and Entergy.

“This is an important investment for the City of New Orleans that not only supports normal operations for the Sewerage and Water Board, but the future economic growth in New Orleans. This critical infrastructure project is needed to help support reliable service to the Sewerage and Water Board for generations to come,” said Entergy CEO and President Deanna Rodriguez. “Providing improved reliability at the transmission level is important to both the Sewerage & Water Board and their customers, who also happen to be our customers.”