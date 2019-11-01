One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. Prize includes round-trip coach air transportation to/from Los Angeles from New Orleans International Airport, two nights first class accommodations at the Courtyard Los Angeles L.A. Live, two tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on February 10th, two tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party, some spending money for your trip, and more! Click below and enter for your chance to win!

URL: https://wwltv.secondstreetapp.com/Trip-to-the-GRAMMY-Awards-2019/