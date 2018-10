Scout Island Scream Park awaits you! Enter NOW for a chance to win a set of 4 All Access Passes or 4-Packs of General Admission Tickets to this Halloween festival full of frights, thrills, chills and fun for the entire family!

Click to enter: https://wwltv.secondstreetapp.com/Scout-Island-Scream-Park-Giveaway/

© 2018 WWL