NEW ORLEANS — A report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor says losses to local governments in the state could total more than $1 billion over two fiscal years as a result of the coronavirus fight and an oversupply of oil on the world market.

Thursday's report comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards weighs a variety of factors as he decides whether and how to allow businesses to reopen after May 15. That's when his current stay-at-home emergency order expires.

Last month, at least four companies in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana said workers were being laid off due to a decrease in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Acadiana Advocate reported notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission showed around 600 workers were already let go or expected to be laid off soon.

Turner Industries said 350 workers at three facilities in Port Allen would be let go. About 180 employees with ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lose their jobs. Nearly 70 people will be or have been let go from Cactus Wellhead in Bossier City.

RELATED: Louisiana bills would force insurers to pay businesses' coronavirus claims

We may be loving the low gas prices, but these numbers indicate danger for workers in Louisiana’s oil and gas sector.

“For Louisiana, low oil prices, especially in this range, means someone has been laid off, a coworker doesn’t have job, a family is looking for work,” said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association.

The role of energy production in Louisiana cannot be overstated. In 2018, it had an economic impact of more than 72-billion dollars. Briggs says this industry must be supported. He says the state’s economy depends on it.

“Every dollar drop in the average price of oil is 11 million dollars out of the state budget, and that’s assuming that production is consistent,” said Briggs.

RELATED: Louisiana's top industries, oil and tourism, face uncertain futures

An undisclosed number of workers were being laid off from Valaris in Broussard.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana stands at 30,652 as of Thursday. That's an increase of 253 from a day earlier.

However, statewide hospitalizations — at 1,465 — are down from more than 2,100 in early April. There have been 2,135 deaths as of Thursday. More than 20,000 people are presumed recovered.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.