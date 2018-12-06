NEW ORLEANS - Candles and balloons sit on top of the charred pavement on Deers Street in St. Roch. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that family and friends of 44-year-old Trina Mercadel held a candlelight vigil Sunday, just one day after her body was found in a burned car.

"You couldn't even hardly walk through the streets," neighbor Paul Morris said.

Morris lives down the block from the scene. He says the grisly crime left his entire neighborhood stunned.

"Everybody I talk to is sorry to see something like that happen. You know, especially in a quiet neighborhood like this. Neighborhood people say hey, every night there's a shooting. But they don't have that around here," Morris said.

Firefighters recovered Mercadel's body after putting out the flames. Police initially said they believed the body belonged to a man, but later clarified it was a woman. Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner ruled Mercadel's death a homicide, saying she was shot.

This is the second time in a week a burned body was found inside of a car.

On Sunday, June 3rd in New Orleans East, a person was found inside of a burned vehicle near the intersection of Lourdes and Savioe. Investigators have not released any additional details, such as the age or gender of the person, but have said that it is currently being ruled as an unclassified death.

One thing residents in both neighborhoods say is that they hope answers come quickly, for the sake of family and friends who are now grieving.

"Seems like the people nowadays don't have no heart! Don't have no heart," Morris said.



© 2018 WWL