The Orleans Parish Corner’s Office says the man who died after an encounter with New Orleans police had “no significant injuries” that contributed to his death.

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office identified the man as 44-year-old Steven Portis, who police say was subdued by three officers during an incident Tuesday night on Independence Street.

Police say body camera video shows Portis had been previously injured and was bleeding from the lip. Officers called EMS to check him for injuries, but before they arrived the man stopped breathing.

Officers gave him a dose of Narcan, but he didn’t respond, so they began CPR and continued treating him until EMS arrived, Harrison said. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at Tulane Medical Center.

Chief Michael Harrison said body camera footage, as well as eyewitness accounts, show that the three officers involved didn’t use excessive force, but in fact deployed crisis intervention techniques exactly as they were trained.

Coroner Dwight McKenna said autopsy results revealed the presence of “minor natural disease.” Additional tests, including toxicology, are still pending.

The three officers involved have not been reassigned since the incident, Harrison said.

