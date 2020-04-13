ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Just 10 days after being opened to reduce the flow rate on the Mississippi River, the bays at the Bonnet Carré Spillway have begun closing.

The Army Corps announced Monday that some of the peak of 90 bays that were opened on April 3 were being closed.

"The Army Corps will continue to assess conditions of the Mississippi River and perform closure operations as the river flow rates continue to fall," said Matt Roe, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers.

With 90 bays open during this event, the spillway had about one-fourth of its capacity being used.

RELATED: Help 'reeling' fishermen by buying Louisiana seafood, governor says

RELATED: Bonnet Carre Spillway opens for 4th time in 3 years