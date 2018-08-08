NEW ORLEANS – Members of the New Orleans City Council have some tough questions for top members at the police department about screening and recruitment of new officers.

The grilling comes after two newly recruited officers have been accused of attacking a man at a Mid-City Bar last month.

The overall goal of Wednesday’s meeting is to look at recruitment with the New Orleans Police Department’s leadership. Also, council members want to look at systems in place to screen applicants within the department.

Jorge Gomez said he was attacked by two rookie officers at the Mid-City Yacht Club in July. Gomez had injuries to his head and his eye was swollen shut after the alleged attack.

Superintendent Michael Harrison said there was video evidence and witness statements that showed officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton were the aggressors in the fight. Both pleaded not guilty to battery charges.

Both Galman and Sutton graduated from the police training academy last year and had not yet completed a probationary period to become full-fledged officers.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers.

