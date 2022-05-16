New ordinance could shut down pop up car stunts

Green is proposing a new city ordinance to define pop up stunt car shows where drivers are doing donuts, burning rubber, and riding recklessly as a separate crime.

NEW ORLEANS — Illegal stunt driving has become a real problem in New Orleans.

Sunday, dozens of motorcycles, and four-wheelers cruised through town, running red lights, and doing wheelies.

Media personality Kaare Johnson was heading home when riders passed him on South Claiborne Avenue.

He pulled out his cellphone and started rolling.

“It was kind of comical in a way, but I guess a little shocking that it was like 30, 40 guys and just the tricks that they were doing, taking up all three lanes,” Johnson said.

The video shows them riding right past two NOPD officers at different intersections.

Johnson says despite the fact riders were doing stunts, not wearing helmets, and driving though red lights, police did nothing to stop them.

“The road was totally theirs,” he said. “They owned it. The police seemed to be not affected by it. The only thing I can say is thank God it was a Sunday and kind of a lazy day, not a lot of cars on the road.”

City Councilman Eugene Green says reeling in illegal stunt shows is a challenge for police.

“If the police flinched and ran after two or three motorcyclists and an accident happened what would be our response as a public and as the media,” Green asked. “Why would they run after them for a non-violent offense like that?”

Green is proposing a new city ordinance to define pop up stunt car shows where drivers are doing donuts, burning rubber, and riding recklessly as a separate crime.

“It’s going to define stunt acting and it’s also going to hold spectators accountable because these guys are doing it because of the spectators,” Green said.

The council is now set to take up the ordinance on Thursday.

New Orleans Police released this statement about the incident:

he NOPD takes reckless vehicle operation and stunts of this nature very seriously. Such actions can put the public at great risk, from the operators to these vehicles – which are often times not street legal, as in this case involving quad ATVs – to other drivers, pedestrians and onlookers.

When considering the options officers have in the field and taking into account the department's pursuit policy, officers weigh each of those options in determining to pursue versus not pursing. Often times, as in this instance, this decision may need to be made in a matter of seconds. It is also sometimes practical to develop a strategic plan to identify the operators of these vehicles and make arrests in the safest possible manner. This can include relaying information to ranking officers and delaying apprehension until it can be made in the safety way possible.