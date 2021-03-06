Rebuild Hard Rock? Developers, contractors should face criminal charges, official says

"The least we can ask for is that the DA does his job and makes sure these men are tried for their crimes," Anthony Magrette's twin sibling, Angela Magrette said.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans city councilwoman wants Hard Rock Hotel developers and contractors to face criminal prosecution for the death of three workers who were killed in the hotel's collapse in 2019.

District Attorney Jason Williams faces calls from his former colleague Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson to file criminal charges against those responsible for the construction site collapse.

“Our District Attorney can make a strong statement that he is on the side of the workers of New Orleans by not allowing the people responsible for killing Jose, Anthony, and Quinnyon to walk away scot-free,” Palmer said. “What does it say to our residents about the values of their lives if no one else in our city government is calling for justice and accountability.”

Jose Ponce Arreola, Anthony Magrette, and Quinnyon Wimberly died in the October 2019 collapse, and more than a dozen others were injured.

Angela Magrette, Anthony Magrette's twin sibling, joined Palmer at a press conference Thursday.

“We need all elected officials in New Orleans to join us in demanding that these men are held accountable for their actions,” Magrette said. “My brother lost his life because these wealthy companies were breaking the law to make money. We are devastated, and our lives will never be the same. The least we can ask for is that the DA does his job and makes sure these men are tried for their crimes.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited multiple failures and violations of the building contractors that led to the unfinished hotel’s collapse.

“We know that the building’s workers repeatedly asked management to follow health and safety measures and to check the structural integrity of the site, and they refused to act," Palmer said. "New Orleans workers died because these men cut corners to make money. We have to be serious about stopping all types of violent crime, and that includes crimes committed by wealthy developers.”

Palmer also called on the City's Office of Inspector General to release the findings from their investigation into the collapse.

“There is no reason that the OIG report shouldn’t be finished by now. It’s just not acceptable that the report hasn’t been released to the City Council and the public. I’m calling on the DA and the Inspector General to take action and move this investigation forward," Palmer said.

Earlier Thursday, New Orleans City Councilmembers voted unanimously to pass Palmer's legislation that would revoke Hard Rock Hotel construction site's conditional use permit, taking away height bonuses.