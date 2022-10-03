Couple now living in their van following fire in Houma

They tell us that it's still unclear on how the fire started, but the situation was made worse when gasoline and propane tanks around the home exploded.

HOUMA, La. — A couple in Houma is living in their van this morning after a fire forced them from the tent they were living in following Hurricane Ida.

"It's like looking at somebody else's nightmare, and it's mine," says Rebecca Dupre.

They tell us that it's still unclear on how the fire started, but the situation was made worse when gasoline and propane tanks around the home caught fire and exploded.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross has been notified.

The family doesn't have internet, so they've been unable to set up an online fundraiser. Instead, community members have been dropping off supplies and donations at their home, which they say they're grateful for.

"One of our neighbors over here, she comes by every day the first week, and she is dropping off everything. Clothing, food, bringing ice for the coolers. She's heaven-sent. God tests us in many ways and this is this is just another test," says Dupre.

If you want to donate, their address is 7198 Park Avenue in Houma.