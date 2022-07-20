Couple seeking assistance in locating dogs after truck was stolen

The couple's white truck was stolen at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Street in New Orleans East.

NEW ORLEANS — A couple is seeking the public's assistance in finding their missing dogs after their white Ford F-150 was stolen in New Orleans East with the dogs inside.

One of the dogs has thankfully been returned to the owners, but three are still missing.

The couple are not locals to New Orleans, according to reports. The truck was stolen at the intersection of Chef Highway and Louisa Street.