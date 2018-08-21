NEW ORLEANS -- First, sexual harassment allegations made Naaman Stewart persona non grata at Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club events. Now the claims against Stewart have apparently cost him his crown.

The club decided earlier this month to remove Stewart as king-elect, according to new court documents his attorney filed. Zulu’s leadership has refused to answer questions about the change after nola.com first reported the news.

But according to court documents, Zulu removed Stewart as king on Aug. 5. That was the same day by which the club’s president had said a committee would be formed to investigate claims that Stewart made sexual advances toward a former club employee.

While Zulu officials have not addressed the matter, the decision to remove Stewart as king-elect would seem to clear the way for George V. Rainey to reign as King Zulu 2019 after he lost to Stewart by six votes.

Attempts to contact Rainey were unsuccessful, but a Facebook page for him includes several recent posts that indicate he has been named king-elect. The most recent post, a video, was published Monday night. It is titled, “King Elect 2019 jamming to Aretha Franklin At The Big Shot appreciation party.”

Stewart, who most recently served as Zulu’s president, was suspended July 18, several weeks after the alleged victim whom WWL-TV is not identifying, filed her lawsuit against him and the club.

She has accused Stewart of following her into a women’s bathroom in the club’s North Broad Street headquarters one night in June 2015.

“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”

The alleged victim also claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership.

Since then, the victim has claimed in court documents that Stewart offered to pay her $25,000 to keep the alleged incident quiet.

Stewart had sought to have the lawsuit tossed out, arguing that the alleged harassment has passed the statute of limitations by two years since the lawsuit was filed three years after the alleged harassment.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

