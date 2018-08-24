NEW ORLEANS- It's a viral video showing 6th grader Faith Fennidy leaving school in tears earlier this week.

Now court documents reveal what led up to these tears.

"Those are horrible things to hear," Aaron Ahlquist, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, South Central Region.

Ahlquist says the details within the documents filed in civil district court are downright disturbing.

"When a young girl hears those things about a questioning of her appearance, about a questioning things that help make her who she is...and that somehow those things are less than appropriate...that has long lasting and really serious impacts," Ahlquist said.

According to the filing, Fennidy and fellow 6th grader Tyrielle Davis were both told by school leaders that their hairstyles were against the rules.

On the first day of school, Fennidy, was sitting in homeroom when her teacher called out to her across the room, asking if her hair was "real."

The documents claim the teacher then approached the girl and sent a letter home to her mother. It's alleged Fennidy was then called out of class by guidance counselor, Diana Hetzler who ordered Fennidy to bend down so that she could examine her hair for extensions.

The next day, the documents claim the other student, Tyrielle Davis was approached by administrative assistant, Ms. Sue Shepard. Shepard apparently told Davis her hair "Seemed to have grown significatly since the previous year."

Another school administrator then allegedly went through last year's year book, comparing Davis's hair length.

Davis's mother also says her child suffers from medically diagnosed hair loss and only had hair extensions that fell 3 inches below her shoulders.

Ahlquist says a temporary retraining order is a great first step, but his organization, along with the Urban League of Louisiana, is demanding a revision in the school's policy all together.

"A court saying you've got to change your policy, where you got to stop implementing a policy through a temporary restraining order, isn't the same as having a meaningful discussion as to why the policy is problematic in the first place," Ahlquist said.

The Archdiocese released a statement tonight saying:

"Our goal is to have the students return to Christ the KIng Elementary School as soon as possible. To that end, we welcome them back to school while we continue to work with the families and their attorney."

The family of the two girls also released a statement saying

“Our families are heart-broken that this situation has come to this. We expected that at some point, common sense would prevail. We hoped that someone in authority would look at this situation

differently and make it right.

The longer this situation drags on, the clearer it seems that insensitivity and blind adherence are taking the place of empathy.

The rule about hair care for students was created without the consideration of anyone who is African American. No person of color provided feedback to the rule before it was uniformly put in place by Christ the King School and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

How can anyone celebrate ‘unity and diversity’ when you target children of certain backgrounds, single them out in front of their peers and escort them off campus?

Our daughters were called out and embarrassed in front of their friends and peers for no reason other than their hair, which was neatly groomed. Hair that was styled to allow them to participate in the same activities and programs that their friends and fellow students were participating in. All of this has been taken from them now, because of a lack of perspective and understanding by the leaders of the Christ the King School and Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Our families felt it was necessary to fight to rectify this situation for our daughters and thousands of students just like them.

On behalf of Faith and Tyrielle, thank you to everyone who has spoken out on behalf of our families and the community, especially your messages of love and support. We want the best for our

daughters. We want this wrong to be made right.”

The full documents can be read below:

