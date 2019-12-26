NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, Covenant House workers held their annual Christmas celebration for less fortunate families currently in their care.

Covenant House New Orleans is a non-profit organization established in New Orleans more than three decades ago. During that time, the group has helped more than 30,000 kids.

“We’ve got kids who are striving for success. They’ve got tremendous promise," Covenant House New Orleans Executive Director, Jim Kelly said. "They need people to believe in them. They need people to guide them, mentor them. That’s what our staff does so well. They are phenomenal mentors and sometimes, they’re unbelievable mothers.”

Covenant House has a big celebration every year for the holidays. Young people get a chance to decorate gingerbread houses, sing carols, and open up presents.

After all of that, they sit down for a traditional Christmas feast.

The need is growing here in New Orleans and Covenant House needs your help.

The majority of their operations are funded by everyday people in the community. They receive more than 75% of their funding through private donors.

To donate, click here

