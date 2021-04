Theresa Vigoda turned 100 on Sunday, after recently beating COVID-19.

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A woman in Port Carbon celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday.

Friends and family surprised Theresa Vigoda with a drive-by parade for her 100th birthday.

The birthday girl recently beat COVID-19.

Firetrucks, ambulances, and cars drove by her home along East Third Street, beeping their horns and waving signs all to honor Theresa's big day.