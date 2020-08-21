'God saved me for a reason' | Baton Rouge healthcare worker survives long COVID-19 battle

Lynnette Territo's battle with COVID-19 started April 9. She was working as a respiratory therapist in Hammond when she collapsed.

HAMMOND, La. — Months ago, doctors were telling the family of a Baton Rouge woman to make arrangements for her funeral after battling COVID-19.

"You're like 'Okay, how do I process this?'" Chelly Beard said, expecting her mother to succumb to a battle with COVID-19. "There were so many nights I just knew my mom was going to pass away, but then it's like 'No. She's strong. She's going to make it through this.'"

Lynnette Territo's battle with COVID-19 started April 9. She was working as a respiratory therapist in Hammond when she collapsed.

"I passed out at work. I couldn't breathe," Territo said.

She was intubated on a ventilator for 21 days, then didn't wake up.

"That's when they told my family 'Hey, look. You need to make arrangements. You can bury her, or send her to a nursing home to be a vegetable.' But, they didn't know me. They didn't know me at all," Territo laughed.

Territo slowly improved and eventually transferred to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital in Hammond for occupational, physical, and speech therapy.

"She was not able to come to a standing position at all even with three people helping her," Ana Penton, her physical therapist said. "I honestly didn't think by the time she left us she would be walking."

Territo's battle was even tougher with muscular dystrophy. When she arrived to North Oaks, she couldn't walk, could barely talk, and her memory and awareness were lacking.

"She couldn't recall hardly anything. Her expression, her ability to speak, and share her thought was really impacted," said Don Dubret, her speech therapist.

After a few weeks though, she impressed even her therapists. Territo is now walking, talking, and regaining her memory.

"She definitely exceeded all of our goals," Brooke Sels, her occupational therapist said.

Territo may never work as a respiratory therapist again, but she's just thankful for her life and future that includes finally getting to meet her two-week-old great-grandson.

"We're like ecstatic," she said about her planned trip to meet her great-grandson. "God saved me for a reason."

She hopes her story gives hope to others facing the same battle.