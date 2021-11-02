COVID-19 vaccines available at some Louisiana Walmart, Sam's Club locations on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Friday, Louisianans eligible for the vaccine can get them at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies throughout the country.
Among the 1,000 plus locations, more than 50 are in Louisiana, a release said. and here is where to find it.
"Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts," the release said.
Walmart's release said the company worked with the CDC and states when deciding which locations would get the vaccine, taking into account the following information:
- Population density
- Customer demographics
- Infection rates, and
- Availability of healthcare resources
Some of the locations will be serving what the Health Resources & Services Administration calls Medically Underserved Areas.
For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
Alexandria
- Walmart #539 2050 N MALL DR ALEXANDRIA LA 71301
- Sam's Club #8181 3805 NORTH BLVD ALEXANDRIA LA 71301
- Walmart #4295 6225 COLISEUM BLVD ALEXANDRIA LA 71303
Amite
- Walmart #3616 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422
Baker
- Walmart #1102 14507 PLANK RD BAKER LA 70714
Baton Rouge
- Walmart #839 9350 CORTANA PL BATON ROUGE LA 70815
- Walmart #1206 3132 COLLEGE DR BATON ROUGE LA 70808
- Walmart #1266 2171 ONEAL LN BATON ROUGE LA 70816
- Walmart #2132 10606 N MALL DR BATON ROUGE LA 70809
- Walmart #5327 9830 OLD HAMMOND HWY BATON ROUGE LA 70816
- Walmart #5328 14241 COURSEY BLVD BATON ROUGE LA 70817
- Sam's Club #6527 10444 N MALL DR BATON ROUGE LA 70809
- Walmart #4659 5255 HIGHLAND RD BATON ROUGE LA 70808
- Walmart #4683 10550 BURBANK DR BATON ROUGE LA 70810
- Walmart #3288 10200 SULLIVAN RD BATON ROUGE LA 70818
- Walmart #7233 11825 HOOPER ROAD BATON ROUGE LA 70818
Bossier City
- Walmart #3752 5700 SHED ROAD BOSSIER CITY LA 71111
Broussard
- Walmart #415 123 SAINT NAZAIRE RD BROUSSARD LA 70518
Donaldsonville
- Walmart #485 1351 MARCHAND DR. DONALDSONVILLE LA 70346
Farmerville
- Walmart #1110 833 STERLINGTON HWY FARMERVILLE LA 71241
Harahan
- Walmart #1353 5110 JEFFERSON HWY HARAHAN LA 70123
Harvey
- Walmart #5722 3265 MANHATTAN BLVD HARVEY LA 70058
Houma
- Walmart #5774 6411 W PARK AVE HOUMA LA 70364
- Sam's Club #6521 2174 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLV HOUMA LA 70360
Kenner
- Walmart #3703 3520 WILLIAMS BLVD KENNER LA 70065
- Walmart #1342 300 W ESPLANADE AVE KENNER LA 70065
Lafayette
- Walmart #2938 2428 W PINHOOK RD LAFAYETTE LA 70508
- Sam's Club #8114 3222 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY PKWY LAFAYETTE LA 70506
Lake Charles
- Walmart #469 3415 GERSTNER MEMORIAL BLVD LAKE CHARLES LA 70607
- Sam's Club #8265 2025 SAMS WAY LAKE CHARLES LA 70601
- Walmart #6583 2011 RYAN ST LAKE CHARLES LA 70601
- Walmart #6590 260 SAM HOUSTON JONES PARKWAY LAKE CHARLES LA 70611
Mansfield
- Walmart #323 7292 HWY #509 MANSFIELD LA 71052
Metairie
- Walmart #989 8912 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD METAIRIE LA 70003
- Sam's Club #4775 3900 AIRLINE DR METAIRIE LA 70001
Monroe
- Walmart #2919 4430 DESIARD STREET MONROE LA 71203
- Walmart #1193 2701 LOUISVILLE AVE MONROE LA 71201
- Walmart #3745 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201
Morgan City
- Walmart #540 973 HIGHWAY 90 E MORGAN CITY LA 70380
New Orleans
- Walmart #5022 1901 TCHOUPITOULAS ST NEW ORLEANS LA 70130
- Walmart #1163 4001 BEHRMAN PL NEW ORLEANS LA 70114
Opelousas
- Walmart #5125 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570
Plaquemine
- Walmart #401 59690 BELLEVIEW DR PLAQUEMINE LA 70764
Rayville
- Walmart #1109 1806 JULIA ST RAYVILLE LA 71269
Ruston
- Walmart #23 1201 N SERVICE RD E RUSTON LA 71270
- Walmart #4577 321 W CALIFORNIA RUSTON LA 71270
Shreveport
- Walmart #278 1645 E BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71105
- Walmart #3746 412 BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71106
- Walmart #3868 1125 SHREVEPORT BARKSDALE HWY SHREVEPORT LA 71105
- Walmart #450 9550 MANSFIELD RD SHREVEPORT LA 71118
- Sam's Club #8273 7400 YOUREE DR SHREVEPORT LA 71105
Slidell
- Walmart #2665 167 NORTHSHORE BLVD SLIDELL LA 70460
Springhill
- Walmart #1169 1920 S ARKANSAS ST SPRINGHILL LA 71075
Sulphur
- Walmart #331 525 N CITIES SERVICE HWY SULPHUR LA 70663
Thibodaux
- Walmart #5464 224 W MAIN ST THIBODAUX LA 70301
West Monrow
- Walmart #307 1025 GLENWOOD DR WEST MONROE LA 71291
- Walmart #2940 5251 CYPRESS STREET WEST MONROE LA 71291
Zachary
- Walmart #428 5801 MAIN ST ZACHARY LA 70791
