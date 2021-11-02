COVID-19 vaccines available at some Louisiana Walmart, Sam's Club locations on Friday

Among the 1,000 plus locations, more than 50 are in Louisiana, a release said. Here is where to find it.

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Friday, Louisianans eligible for the vaccine can get them at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies throughout the country.

Among the 1,000 plus locations, more than 50 are in Louisiana, a release said. and here is where to find it.

"Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts," the release said.

Walmart's release said the company worked with the CDC and states when deciding which locations would get the vaccine, taking into account the following information:

Population density

Customer demographics

Infection rates, and

Availability of healthcare resources

Some of the locations will be serving what the Health Resources & Services Administration calls Medically Underserved Areas.

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

Alexandria

Walmart #539 2050 N MALL DR ALEXANDRIA LA 71301

Sam's Club #8181 3805 NORTH BLVD ALEXANDRIA LA 71301

Walmart #4295 6225 COLISEUM BLVD ALEXANDRIA LA 71303

Amite

Walmart #3616 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422

Baker

Walmart #1102 14507 PLANK RD BAKER LA 70714

Baton Rouge

Walmart #839 9350 CORTANA PL BATON ROUGE LA 70815

Walmart #1206 3132 COLLEGE DR BATON ROUGE LA 70808

Walmart #1266 2171 ONEAL LN BATON ROUGE LA 70816

Walmart #2132 10606 N MALL DR BATON ROUGE LA 70809

Walmart #5327 9830 OLD HAMMOND HWY BATON ROUGE LA 70816

Walmart #5328 14241 COURSEY BLVD BATON ROUGE LA 70817

Sam's Club #6527 10444 N MALL DR BATON ROUGE LA 70809

Walmart #4659 5255 HIGHLAND RD BATON ROUGE LA 70808

Walmart #4683 10550 BURBANK DR BATON ROUGE LA 70810

Walmart #3288 10200 SULLIVAN RD BATON ROUGE LA 70818

Walmart #7233 11825 HOOPER ROAD BATON ROUGE LA 70818

Bossier City

Walmart #3752 5700 SHED ROAD BOSSIER CITY LA 71111

Broussard

Walmart #415 123 SAINT NAZAIRE RD BROUSSARD LA 70518

Donaldsonville

Walmart #485 1351 MARCHAND DR. DONALDSONVILLE LA 70346

Farmerville

Walmart #1110 833 STERLINGTON HWY FARMERVILLE LA 71241

Harahan

Walmart #1353 5110 JEFFERSON HWY HARAHAN LA 70123

Harvey

Walmart #5722 3265 MANHATTAN BLVD HARVEY LA 70058

Houma

Walmart #5774 6411 W PARK AVE HOUMA LA 70364

Sam's Club #6521 2174 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLV HOUMA LA 70360

Kenner

Walmart #3703 3520 WILLIAMS BLVD KENNER LA 70065

Walmart #1342 300 W ESPLANADE AVE KENNER LA 70065

Lafayette

Walmart #2938 2428 W PINHOOK RD LAFAYETTE LA 70508

Sam's Club #8114 3222 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY PKWY LAFAYETTE LA 70506

Lake Charles

Walmart #469 3415 GERSTNER MEMORIAL BLVD LAKE CHARLES LA 70607

Sam's Club #8265 2025 SAMS WAY LAKE CHARLES LA 70601

Walmart #6583 2011 RYAN ST LAKE CHARLES LA 70601

Walmart #6590 260 SAM HOUSTON JONES PARKWAY LAKE CHARLES LA 70611

Mansfield

Walmart #323 7292 HWY #509 MANSFIELD LA 71052

Metairie

Walmart #989 8912 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD METAIRIE LA 70003

Sam's Club #4775 3900 AIRLINE DR METAIRIE LA 70001

Monroe

Walmart #2919 4430 DESIARD STREET MONROE LA 71203

Walmart #1193 2701 LOUISVILLE AVE MONROE LA 71201

Walmart #3745 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201

Morgan City

Walmart #540 973 HIGHWAY 90 E MORGAN CITY LA 70380

New Orleans

Walmart #5022 1901 TCHOUPITOULAS ST NEW ORLEANS LA 70130

Walmart #1163 4001 BEHRMAN PL NEW ORLEANS LA 70114

Opelousas

Walmart #5125 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570

Plaquemine

Walmart #401 59690 BELLEVIEW DR PLAQUEMINE LA 70764

Rayville

Walmart #1109 1806 JULIA ST RAYVILLE LA 71269

Ruston

Walmart #23 1201 N SERVICE RD E RUSTON LA 71270

Walmart #4577 321 W CALIFORNIA RUSTON LA 71270

Shreveport

Walmart #278 1645 E BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71105

Walmart #3746 412 BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71106

Walmart #3868 1125 SHREVEPORT BARKSDALE HWY SHREVEPORT LA 71105

Walmart #450 9550 MANSFIELD RD SHREVEPORT LA 71118

Sam's Club #8273 7400 YOUREE DR SHREVEPORT LA 71105

Slidell

Walmart #2665 167 NORTHSHORE BLVD SLIDELL LA 70460

Springhill

Walmart #1169 1920 S ARKANSAS ST SPRINGHILL LA 71075

Sulphur

Walmart #331 525 N CITIES SERVICE HWY SULPHUR LA 70663

Thibodaux

Walmart #5464 224 W MAIN ST THIBODAUX LA 70301

West Monrow

Walmart #307 1025 GLENWOOD DR WEST MONROE LA 71291

Walmart #2940 5251 CYPRESS STREET WEST MONROE LA 71291

Zachary

Walmart #428 5801 MAIN ST ZACHARY LA 70791

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.