Covington man wanted for murder in Friday shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Covington; Saturday, police issued a warrant for a Covington man for second-degree murder.

Jonathan Lee Richardson, 35, who lives in unincorporated Covington, shot and killed a man on Friday, a release from the Covington Police Department said.

Responding to several reports of gunshots near the area around North Columbia Street and West 33rd Avenue, CPD officers saw and gathered proof that a shooting did happen, noting gunfire marks on cars — but police didn't find a victim, so no injuries were reported Friday night.

The victim had left the scene, police said they later learned.

After the shooting, the yet-to-be-named victim of Friday night's Covington murder went to his girlfriend's house in Mandeville, where he died of his wounds.

When police learned about the victim, CPD's Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, later naming Richardson as the murder suspect in Friday's shooting.

The investigation remains open as of Saturday, the release said.

Police officials have urged anyone with information about this killing to call the Covington Police Department at 985.892.8500, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.

People with information about the killing can also use the Covington Police Department's Tip App for iOS or Android.

