In Daniel Rector’s Covington backyard, the water maybe gone but don’t let that fool you when it rains on Manor Street; it floods.

“It will be a lake after just three or four hours of rain,” said Rector. “It’s like a lake for the whole block. You can’t see any roads. You can’t see any driveways. It’s a lake.”

WWL-TV first reported about the flooding on Manor Street, which is just off Highway 36 near the border of Covington and Abita Springs in December 2017, but Rector says it’s been an issue for at least 20 years. He believes new roads didn’t follow the natural drainage, causing the water to flow from nearby subdivisions.

“It’s like a river. Right on the side of my property,” said Rector. “It’s caused my property to sink. My structures to sink.”

On the other side of the street flooding comes from the other direction. The water, neighbors say, can’t get down Manor Street to the other side of Highway 36.

“Instead of it going one way or the other it seems to come into the middle,” said neighbor Alan Knight.

Like Rector, Knight also deals with the flooding but he considers himself one of the lucky ones. WWL-TV visited his nextdoor neighbor, Chris Todd, in December. The water isn’t just an outside problem for him.

“He (Todd) is the one that suffers most,” said Knight. “It (water) all comes up the pipes into his bathrooms and toilets and everything.”

St. Tammany Parish officials say they know this is an issue and they have a plan to increase the culverts in the area to drain the water to the other side of Highway 36. But right now, it’s only a plan as they do a cost benefit analysis.

Neighbors, meanwhile, are still scratching their heads and hoping for solution. It’s only a matter of time before the next big rain comes.

“I keep hoping it will go away,” said Rector. “But then I am reminded that it ain't going away.”

WWL-TV asked St. Tammany officials how long it would take to complete the cost benefit analysis. They said they did not know.

