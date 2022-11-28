2 people killed, 'burned beyond recognition' Covington Police say

This is a developing story and few details are available at this time.

COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police are investigating an apparent double homicide where two people were burned beyond recognition.

Initial police reports say it happened at about 7:00 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of E. Gibson Street in Covington.

Investigators are on the scene processing evidence.

The bodies were discovered outside, behind the Dependable Glass building by employees as they arrived to work this morning as The Times-Picayune reports.

Covington police say two people are being questioned in connection to the double homicide. They can’t release who they are but say they are not employees of Dependable Glass and they are not suspects at this point.

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information when it becomes available.

We’re on the scene of an apparent double homicide in Covington, where police say two people were “burned beyond recognition.” pic.twitter.com/9GLUw5FcaT — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) November 28, 2022