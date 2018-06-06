NEW ORLEANS -- Cracks in a rape case brought against three Marines and a Tulane ROTC cadet appeared to develop Wednesday as the detective assigned to the case said one of the alleged victims texted a roommate to say “everything’s fine” as she had group sex.

Those details were revealed during a preliminary hearing at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in which defense attorneys for three of the suspects sought to show inaccuracies in the NOPD’s investigation.

Detective Anya Coleman said the suspects “took turns having sex” with two “highly intoxicated” victims and that as many as 15 used condoms were found on the scene after the alleged gang rape on April 15 at a home in the 5100 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Coleman later said during cross examination that there was consensual as well as non-consensual sex between the alleged victims and three of the suspects.

Police booked Alexander Davenport, Antonio Landrum, and Jared Anderson, three Algiers-based Marines, in connection with the crime. Davenport and Anderson were booked each with first-degree rape. Landrum was booked on a count of third-degree rape.

Matthew Farrell, a Tulane ROTC cadet, was booked on two counts of first-degree rape. He was not present for Wednesday’s hearing.

In addition to the text from one of the alleged victims to her worried roommate, Coleman said that one of them also went to a coffee shop with the three suspects after the alleged gang rape and even held hands with one of them.

Ultimately, Coleman testified, one of the alleged victims refused a rape test as well as a toxicology test. A toxicology test for the second alleged victim was destroyed, Coleman said.

Additionally, all three Marines reported the incident to their superiors after one of the alleged victims said she was going to the police.

