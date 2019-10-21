NEW ORLEANS — After explosives were set off on two cranes inside the collapsed Hard Rock building, the cranes fell. Parts of one are seen on Rampart Street., and the other appears to be hovering over Canal Street.

Sunday afternoon, crews spent hours cleaning up. City officials said in a press conference, crews would work to remove parts of the cranes that landed on the ground.

The temporary evacuation zone was reduced later in the evening, allowing many visitors and locals to get back to their homes and hotels.

No buildings nearby appear to have any damage from the implosion except three broken windows in the Saenger Theatre.

While people have expressed concern about the overhanging crane on Canal and the pieces of crane on Rampart, the city claims this is the safest we have been in days and the situation is better than it looks.

"We know that we are safer now," she said.

Sunday afternoon, engineers were given the clear to head in and assess the situation. Mayor Cantrell emphasized that the focus is recovering the bodies of the two workers who were killed in the collapse: 63-year-old Jose Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly.

Efforts to make this happen began immediately. No update has been given as of Sunday evening on how the recovery efforts have been.

"That's what it's about now, recovering our people who are still in that building," Cantrell said.

Mayor Cantrell also mentioned none of the collapsed building would be salvaged. Once the bodies are recovered, they want to focus on executing a complete demolition.

