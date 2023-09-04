I-610 at I-10 merge reopens after crash, DOTD reports

The crash caused authorities to close I-610 eastbound at the I-10 East merge for about an hour. Few details are available at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities were on the scene of a vehicle crash that chad the Interstate closed for about an hour Labor Day morning.

The crash caused authorities to close I-610 eastbound at the I-10 East merge. Few details are available at this time. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic congestion was backed up to the Elysian Fields Avenue exit.

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information on this developing story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.