Passenger killed in a single-car crash on Crescent City Connection bridge on-ramp, LSP reports

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Yvette Bowens of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police investigates after a woman was killed in a crash on Crescent City Connection on-ramp in New Orleans.

On Saturday Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the entrance ramp from Convention Center Boulevard to the US 90B west HOV lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Yvette Bowens of New Orleans.

Troopers say the initial investigation shows that Spurgeon Lewis, 74, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord on the entrance ramp to the US 90B west HOV lane.

For reasons still under investigation, the Honda traveled off the roadway and impacted the concrete barrier.

Bowens, who was the front seat passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.