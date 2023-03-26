NOPD investigates a hit-and-run crash on the edge of the French Quarter

WWLTV’s Mike McDaniel happened to be on the scene and witnessed the crash as it happened.

NEW ORLEANS — A driver of a white SUV smashes into another vehicle on the edge of the French Quarter Sunday morning according to eyewitness accounts.

It all happened at about 10:25 am on North Rampart Street. NOPD is on the scene and investigating.

WWLTV’s Mike McDaniel happened to be on the scene and witnessed the crash as it happened.

According to his eyewitness account, the white vehicle was speeding down North Rampart and ran a red light at Toulouse Street before crashing into a blue car at N. Rampart and St. Peter.

McDaniel says the SUV driver then attempted to continue to drive away in the wrecked vehicle before bailing out on foot on St Ann Street.

Other eyewitnesses on the scene tell WWLTV that two women, a baby, and a male driver were inside the SUV which hit a separate vehicle prior to hitting the blue vehicle at St. Peter Street, however, NOPD has yet to confirm.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV for the latest information when it becomes available.