Accident on I-55N at I-10W causes major delays

NEW ORLEANS — Drivers headed west on I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway should expect heavy delays due to an accident at the merge to northbound I-55.

The DOTD says I-55 North was closed at I-10 West due to an accident. Traffic camera video shows that at least one lane is moving. The situation with the accident or if there are any injuries is unclear at this time. There are a number of first responders and emergency vehicles on the scene.