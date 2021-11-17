Crash leads up to a shooting in one Destrehan neighborhood

Deputies say it began with a traffic crash on Ormond Boulevard just south of Villere Drive around 4:00 P.M.

DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish deputies are investigating a crash, that led up to a shooting in Destrehan.

It happened in the 100 block of Villere Drive. Deputies say it began with a traffic crash on Ormond Boulevard just south of Villere Drive around 4:00 P.M.

A black Ford pickup truck, driven by 51-year-old Michael Woulfe of Destrehan, reportedly collided with a silver Mercedes driven by 78-year-old Walter Tabary, also of Destrehan. Woulfe did not stop after the crash and proceeded to his residence on Villere Drive, just across from Cypress Lakes Country Club.

Tabary, with his wife in the vehicle, followed Woulfe to the residence while calling 911.

After a few minutes, Woulfe got out of his truck and approached Tabary’s vehicle. Deputies say an altercation ensued, and Woulfe was shot in the abdominal area. Tabary suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Woulfe was airlifted to University Hospital, and after undergoing surgery, he is listed in guarded, but stable condition. Detectives are investigating and reviewing multiple sources of available video footage, as well as interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.