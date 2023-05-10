Crash on Pontchartrain Expressway caused a major backup across Crescent City Connect Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — A crash on the Pontchartrain Expressway caused major problems for drivers during Thursday morning’s commute.
The LADOTD reported that two lanes were blocked on US 90B East past I-10 West due to the overturned vehicle. Emergency crews are on the scene and working to turn the vehicle upright.
The crash had traffic backed up across the Crescent City Connection Bridge.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route if possible. The crash is now cleared but traffic is slow moving during the morning rush hours.
