Florida woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish, LSP reports

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police investigate a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish that killed a Florida woman.

The crash happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of 37-year-old Silver Angel of St. Petersburg, Florida according to an LSP report.

Troopers say the initial investigation revealed the crash happened as a 2007 Jeep Liberty was westbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane. At the same time, a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Angel, was heading westbound on Interstate 12 in the left lane.

They say the Jeep traveled into the left lane for reasons still under investigation and crashed into the Volkswagen. After the initial impact, the Volkswagen traveled out of the travel lanes and impacted a 2023 International 18-wheeler parked on the right shoulder and then into a cable barrier.

Investigators say that despite being properly restrained; Angel sustained fatal injuries due to the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No one else was injured in the crash.