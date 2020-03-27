NEW ORLEANS — A break in a large underground water pipe may result in some Algiers residents losing their water pressure Friday, Sewerage and Water Board officials said.

There were no boil water advisories in effect as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, as S&WB crews worked to make emergency repairs on a 20-inch water main that ruptured near the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Holiday Drive earlier that morning.

S&WB officials say a contractor not affiliated with the water company was working in the area and accidentally struck the pipe, causing it to rupture.

"Due to the age of the pipe and complexity of the repair, this requires a highly coordinated response across multiple SWBNO departments," utility official said in a statement.

Welders were on the scene Friday morning to seal the hole in the pipe.

Officials warned that residents near the break in Algiers may experience little to no water pressure during repairs. All lost pressure was expected to be restored by the end of the day.

Officials say impacted residents should call 52-WATER immediately if they experience a drop in pressure.

The S&WB has otherwise suspended all repair work that would disrupt water service during the city's coronavirus pandemic response.

However, officials said this emergency repair "...must be done to protect the integrity of the West Bank’s water distribution system.

