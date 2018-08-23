Crews are out searching Lake Pontchartrain for the owner of a capsized boat Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard received a report of a capsized boat around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The white-hulled boat capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest in the lake.

The Coast Guard New Orleans Office has a boat crew and air crew out on the scene. The Kenner Police Department is also out on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 504-365-2200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

