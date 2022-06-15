As crime rises and enrollment declines, NOPD finds its hands tied

The department is already stretched thin and has had difficulty with rising crime waves in recent weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — Another shooting on the interstate Wednesday evening that left one woman injured, had New Orleans officers tied up, looking for evidence, and piecing together a crime scene, at a time when manpower is already stretched thin.

“With the shootings that we’re seeing on the interstates, with the amount of times officers are spending on the interstates just dealing with wrecks and disabled vehicles, our officers, it just doesn’t make sense,” said city council president Helena Moreno.

Moreno says if state law enforcement agencies could help patrol interstates, more officers could respond to calls for service.

“Even if DPS showed up to respond to disabled vehicles and accidents,” said Moreno.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says he’s made requests to the head of state police several times, but just like the NOPD, staffing is an issue.

“He just did not have the capacity at that time because as we are making that ask, others are making that ask,” said Ferguson.

To better use the just more than 1,000 commissioned officers at the NOPD, Ferguson is expanding specialized teams and says a recent move to 12-hour patrol shifts, which he calls a pilot program, allows for enhanced patrols.

“We can’t necessarily say that the 12-hour shift in patrol division is a success yet, but over this last week we have seen more officers on the street,” said Ferguson.

With recruitment efforts, incentives, and a program for lateral transfers from other departments, Ferguson hopes pushes for recruitment and retention will pay off and restore the sense of safety in New Orleans.

“Our visibility also can play a major difference in ensuring the safety of our community. When they see we’re out there actively engaged, that means that we’re doing our job and we care about their safety,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says violent crime in the city has decreased since the beginning of this year, compared to this time last year. Homicides are the exception though, with about 134 so far.

“There are numerous reasons for higher homicides this year. Social inequities, educational disparities, job disparities,” said Ferguson.