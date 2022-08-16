Memphis Police dispatch confirmed that at least eight people were shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shootout in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:42 a.m.

The shooting left six victims injured. Two victims were transferred to Le Bonheur hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four victims is now in non-critical condition.

MPD said three of the victims in the shooting were detained for possessing a stolen vehicle.

According to MPD, all six victims were shot by suspects driving a black SUV.

A silver sedan seen stopped at the median near the intersection of Austin Peay and Walter K. Singleton Pkwy had more than 20 bullet holes on the driver side.

The hospital was on lockdown hours while MPD worked to investigate the scene. MPD also blocked off parts of Covington Pike and Austin Peay. Those roads have now been reopened.

More details will be available as this story progresses. This is an ongoing investigation.

Shooting victims arrive at Methodist North. pic.twitter.com/oTxRf3nmAa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2022