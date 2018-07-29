NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department announced Sunday morning Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a shooting that left 3 people dead and 7 others injured.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials said residents must call Crimestoppers directly at (504) 822-1111 to qualify for the reward. They urged tipsters would remain anonymous and do not have to testify in court to earn the cash reward.

Crimestoppers said tipsters will be issued a tip number, which is the only way they can be identified. Tipsters must keep the number to check on the status and be eligible, and added the reward is paid in cash.

Officials said the shooting investigation is still ongoing.

