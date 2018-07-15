It’s been about a month and a half since four-year-old Cali Mack and her father, Cameron, were gunned down in LaPlace and police are still looking to solve the crime.

"Cameron was just going up to his apartment carrying the baby and someone ambushes them,” Darlene Cusanza with Crimestoppers said.

A photo shared by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office shows two people of interest walking across the basketball court near the LaPlace apartment complex the night of the shooting.

In another high-profile case from about a year ago, Monique Smith was killed along her two sons.

"Her children were there in bed when someone knocks on the door in the middle of the morning and goes in and shoots the family,” Cusanza said.

In that case, Crimestoppers says police have worked all of their initial leads, but it did not lead to any arrests.

"And in that reward Crimestoppers actually raised the reward to 10,000,” Cusanza said. "Camerone Mack and Cali's case, Crimestoppers put up 5,000 and the Sheriff's Department of St. John's Parish had announced a $15,000 reward."

A reward remains outstanding for Byron Hubbard Scott, Louis Rynole Henry and many other victims in unsolved cases, but those cases could crack open with the right tip.

"In any homicide, we pay half the reward on arrest, and half on indictment,” she said.

She says not only could the call help the victim’s family, but it also plays a role in keeping communities safe.

All tips submitted through Crimestoppers are anonymous. If you have any information about unsolved cases, please call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

