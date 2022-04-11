$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside

The child was found later that day unharmed inside the stolen vehicle abandoned in New Orleans.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside.

According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.

A few hours later, they say that the stolen Charger was then seen in the Lakeview area where an unknown individual jumped out of the Charger and then allegedly stole another vehicle, a truck, which was left unattended with a child inside at the intersection of Fleur De Lis and 20th streets.

The truck was immediately found with the child unharmed inside in the 6100 block of Louisville Street. The suspect fled in the stolen Dodge Charger which police are still looking for according to detectives.

At an NOPD press conference on Friday, Crimestoppers CEO, Darlene Cusanza, announced a $3,000 dollar reward for information that helps land an arrest in the case.

“Our message today is simple – zero tolerance,” said Cusanza. “First off, if you are the person who committed this crime – I’m going to assume you didn’t know the infant was in the car. I’m going to tell you to do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Cusanza says moving forward, any car theft that involves a child in the vehicle the standard Crimestoppers reward will now be $3,000.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or subject is asked to call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or, if you wish to do so anonymously, contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.