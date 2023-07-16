Crimestoppers reward offered for man wanted in 11th Ward auto burglaries, NOPD says

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted for an alleged auto burglary in the 11th Ward.

“On May 02, 2023, in the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street, an unknown black male, entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and stole over $5,000 worth of power tools,” an NOPD report says.

