x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crimestoppers reward offered for man wanted in 11th Ward auto burglaries, NOPD says

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted for an alleged auto burglary in the 11th Ward.

“On May 02, 2023, in the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street, an unknown black male, entered the victim's unlocked vehicle and stole over $5,000 worth of power tools,” an NOPD report says.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the unidentified man.

Credit: nopd

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Video shows brave rescue from Coast Guard outside Terrebonne Parish

Before You Leave, Check This Out