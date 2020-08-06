Cristobal shows how important coastal restoration is for Louisiana

Residents like Doris Mobley are close to giving up and are considering leaving their life-long communities.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — For people living in some coastal communities, the flooding from a rather weak storm like Cristobal is calling attention to the importance of coastal restoration projects. But those efforts alone may not be enough to protect people and property.

Doris Mobley says the flooding around her home in Golden Meadow actually started after the tropical storm blew through. The water on Monday afternoon came from a nearby levee that broke.

“Right behind her house, that’s where they’re getting the flood from. It’s from the levee,” said her Mobley’s daughter.

Mobley has lived in Golden Meadow all her life. In those years, she says the land south of the Leon Theriot Lock has been sinking and the risk of flooding has been rising.

“You know what? I’m almost fed up with it, I’m getting too old for that,” she said.

Windell Curole is the general manager of the South Lafourche Levee District.

He says coastal restoration is needed now more than ever, but that must be coupled with flood protection projects like the Leon Theriot floodgate. Curole says the threat of subsidence, or sinking land, is perhaps the biggest threat to Louisiana.

“I was born in 1951," he said. "Since that time, you could say the Gulf has gotten maybe closer by 20-30 miles to almost everybody in Southeast Louisiana.”

Curole says when he was a boy the stretch of LA 1 south of the floodgate was about two feet higher. He says it took a “real” storm to cause it to flood. But with the minimal punch from Cristobal, parts of LA-1 were underwater Monday afternoon.

“We’ve had water pushed over the road from a front coming through. That didn’t happen in the past,” Curole said.

According to the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, since 2007, Louisiana has secured more than $21 billion for protection and restoration projects in 20 parishes. There have been 327 miles of levee improvements throughout Louisiana and 60 miles of barrier islands and berms constructed.

That may sound like an accomplishment, but Curole says mother nature is already winning and we’ll continue to lose communities like Leeville, which is further south from Golden Meadow.

“The reality is we have to be as smart as possible, as cost effective as possible, and knowing that we’ll continue to lose," Curole said. "That doesn’t mean we have to give up on it because Louisiana is worth it.”

Some residents like Doris Mobley are close to giving up and are considering leaving their life-long communities. If and when she does move, she’ll be seeking higher ground. Something many coastal communities may have to consider in the future.