Shortly before he released a list of 57 priests and deacons accused of -- and in some cases who admitted to -- sexually abusing children, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said that one case of clergy sexual abuse is one too many.

The list of clergy included those priests and deacons both living and dead. Each was removed from ministry.

“I felt that there was an opportunity to be transparent and to be able to move forward,” Aymond said. “So, after consultation and prayer, I made the personal decision that we would move forward.”

But for all the notoriety the list’s release garnered, it has several glaring holes, said one veteran journalist who has covered the church’s sex-abuse scandal for decades.

Jason Berry described the list as a grouping of “capsules.” The entries for each man noted when the alleged sex abuse happened, when it was reported and when he was removed from ministry, among a handful of other generic details, such as church or parish assignments.

“We don't know how many allegations there were against a given priest,” Berry said. “Although there are some things that do offer hints.”

Berry pointed out at random the entry for John Thomann as an example. He was shuttled among 10 parishes between 1958 and 1967, before he was removed from ministry. "Well then you naturally wonder what happened between 1967 and his death in 1989.”

Berry noted that being “removed” from the ministry, as the list said each man was, does not mean he was defrocked.

The list, he said, indicates many of the priests were simply moved from parish to parish after the archdiocese learned of their misdeeds.

“Yes, they would move a man to different parishes, sometimes with periods in a treatment facility, sometimes not,” Berry said. “But that was, indeed, the pattern."

Aymond says it was his choice to release the list, something he says would've happened even if the church's sex-abuse scandal was not making headlines across the nation again.

"For about a year I've been thinking about this and trying to weigh whether it was the right thing to do,” he said. "I had to make the decision before God. And I've made the decision, and I think it's the right thing to do."

A team of 10 women and men -- including staff and outside attorneys -- reviewed the files of more than 2,400 priests who served in the archdiocese since 1950.

Aymond said he hopes the list’s release will begin a time of healing for the victims. And, he said, it gives the church and victims an opportunity to seek justice.

The church has been widely criticized in the past for covering up clergy sex abuse.

“Many have called me to express anger, sometimes outrage, disappointment, disillusionment and, quite frankly, I've been angry and disillusioned also with them.”

The president of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests -- known as SNAP -- said releasing the names a good thing. But Tim Lennon wanted to know why it took so long to do so

“There's no excuse for not having these names released as they happen or as they knew about them,” he said.

Berry, the journalist, applauded the move.

"This is an important first step, and Aymond deserves credit for that,” Berry said. “He is having to deal with the coverups of his predecessors. On the other hand, there should be more information about the disposition of each one of these sort of capsule profiles.”

