GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Thousands of classic cars and trucks are on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week for Cruisin' the Coast.

Gulf news outlets report that more than 8,000 participants were expected to bring their antique, classic and hot rod cars this year for a festival that started in 1996 with a few hundred cars. They participate at venues along a 30-mile stretch including Bay St. Louis, D'Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

"Cruisin'" events began Saturday and Gulf Coast businesses and entertainment venues have events set through Sunday - including a chance to register for next year's events.

Event organizers say Crusin' the Coast now draws visitors from 40 states, Puerto Rico and foreign countries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.