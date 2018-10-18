Thirty-five million records of U.S. voters across 19 states, including Louisiana, are for sale on the so-called dark web.

The cyber threat firm Anomali Labs found that the data includes full names, phone numbers, addresses and party affiliation.

Travis Farral is Anomali's director of security.

"Given the nature of the types of activities that are discussed and go on in this particular forum, you have to assume that they don't have good intentions with the information," Farral said.

Farral added, "When we saw it and we realized the timing, this being weeks out from the midterms, we didn't waste any time and we immediately contacted the FBI."

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the state database was not hacked and that the voter information being peddled matches public data his offices routinely sells to individuals, political campaigns and political parties.

"The personal identifying information of all 3 million Louisiana voters is still protected," Ardoin said. "Anyone can purchase this list and use it to contact voters. How it got to the dark web is irregardless."

UNO political science Professor Ed Chervenak said reports of voter information being shared in an underground forum undermines people's confidence in the electoral process.

"The internet is being weaponized in terms of our democracy," Chervenak said. "It is another reminder that we need to do a much better job of safeguarding our records because this is what safeguards our democracy."

Chervenak added that voter information stolen from a political consulting firm or party campaign committee could be much more dangerous in the wrong hands.

"Political firms would add information to these voters records that they would only be privy to," Chervenak said. "Certainly, if you contributed money that probably would be added to your voter file, where you stand on the issues and then that could be used against you. That would identify you as someone who's supporting a particular party or candidate."

Ardoin has expressed his concerns to state and federal authorities.

"We've reported it to the FBI already for investigation and I spoke with the attorney general about this yesterday," Ardoin said.

The cyber firm Anomali claims some of the information may have already been released to a specific hacker forum.

"We learned some lessons in the last election cycle about disinformation and about where we get our news and things like that and how we use social media to share information," Farral said. "This just plays into that."

The voter data up for sale does not include information such as Social Security numbers or birth dates, the type of information that can be helpful when it comes to identity theft.

Ardoin is one of nine candidates in the Nov. 6 Secretary of State's race.

