NEW ORLEANS — Ransomware attacked the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's computer networks Wednesday, officials said in a Friday evening press release.

Spokespersons with the convention center said the cyberattack was similar to cyberattacks that hit City Hall and the state government computer networks in recent months.

Events planned to take place at the convention center were inconvenienced but not affected, the spokesperson said.

" At this point, no sensitive personal employee data is known to have been compromised," the spokesperson said.

Maintaining a cyber risk insurance policy, the convention center filed a claim as soon as the attack was verified, the spokesperson said.

"This policy provides a host of benefits supporting the Convention Center through recovery with experienced subject matter experts, which includes a data breach response team to contain, analyze, investigate and remediate the attack," the spokesperson said. "That team was immediately engaged and has been working closely with Convention Center staff and legal counsel to respond to and manage this incident with the most minimal possible impacts."

RELATED: New Orleans cyberattack cost will exceed $3M insurance, mayor says

RELATED: Clancy: Cyberattacks harming Americans, Congress & President must take action

RELATED: Louisiana sheriffs' offices targeted in cyberattack attempt

Redundancies were in place to protect data from being made inaccessible, the spokesperson said.

"The Center has all available resources, including staff and retained experts, working towards a full recovery," the spokesperson said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.