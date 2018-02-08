NEW ORLEANS - As police and family members of those killed in Saturday's mass shooting wait for an arrest, law enforcement is pleading with those who witnessed what happened to step forward. But, no matter the dollar amount, witnesses, even if they want to say something are terrified.

"It's of vital importance that we get those people to come forward and help us in the prosecution," Cannizzaro said.

Leon Cannizzaro, District Attorney for Orleans Parish says Witness Protection Programs are typically federally funded. His office does have a Witness Assistance Program to help witnesses willing to testify.

"We have a staff of victim witness counselors who devote their entire time to seeing to it that the people who are involved, who witness crimes are protected. We have literally held their hands through this entire process," Cannizzaro said.

But funding for that, Cannizzaro says is often a challenge.

"There is no set amount. It's a part of a general appropriation and we have to try and make due with what we get to try to take care of the witnesses and victims to help them," Cannizzaro said.

The District Attorney's office says two years ago, the city slashed around $600,000 dollars from their budget.

Jeffery Robinson, Deputy Legal Director with the ACLU says if prosecutors really want to make sure people feel protected on the stand, they need to make the time and effort to build that relationship.

"10 people are in a shooting??? And three people end up dead!? There should be 5 prosecutors in that community the night it happened. And they should be there for the next week! Talking to people in that community. Asking what they're afraid of. Asking what their concerns are," Robinson said.

Robinson also says how you allocate the fund you have can make a difference in whether you gain the public's trust.

"If something's important to you, you will take the money from somewhere else and you will say, "If this is a priority, this is where I'm going to spend my money," Robinson said.

Cannizzaro says the funds they receive go to multiple things, such as salaries for the Assistant DA's, paying other staff members and operations around the office. He says he will continue to fight for more funding so that it can go to their witness assistance efforts.

He wants to ensure the public that if they do come forward and testify in future cases, their office will do everything they can to protect them.

