'Damage is significant' | Barge breaks Barataria Bridge: Jean Lafitte mayor

Arrangements were made to have 2 busses to take people to and from work by 6 a.m. Monday

NEW ORLEANS — A barge hit the Barataria Bridge in Jean Lafitte Sunday night, the town's interim mayor said on social media as he went to assess the damage himself.

Early Monday morning, Tim Kerner Jr., the interim mayor, said arrangements were made to have 2 busses to take people to and from work by 6 a.m.

"If you do need a ride to work please call 504-689-2208, and provide us with your address before arriving at the old Barataria church next to (the) bridge," the mayor said. "We have someone at Town Hall answering calls throughout the night."

The mayor told the public about the incident at 10:01 p.m. Friday, saying he was also making transportation arrangements in case the damage was severe.

An hour later, he said it was.

"The Barataria Bridge's damage is significant," Kerner said on Facebook. " The Department of Transportation is on the scene now. We have set up (a) temporary transportation system throughout (Sunday) night and (Monday) morning for Barataria residents until we can either get a ferry or the bridge fixed."

The said the city arranged for a swamp tour boat to move people from Gridden Charters to Jean Lafitte Town Hall.

"The pick-up location will be at the old Barataria church next to (the) bridge, where a bus will bring you to Griffin Charters," the mayor said. "(The) bus pick-up location will start at 11:30 (Sunday night)."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.