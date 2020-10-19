Dan Baum, author of acclaimed post-Katrina book, "Nine Lives," dies at 64

Baum's 2009 book was called one of the "most moving - and riveting - books ever written about the rich and complicated life we live here."

Dan Baum, a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and New Yorker magazine known for his acclaimed post-Katrina book, “Nine Lives: Mystery, Magic, Death and Life in New Orleans,” died Oct. 8. He was 64.

His death was first reported by the Washington Post. A family friend and spokesperson said the cause was glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Although Baum’s career included decades as a newspaper and magazine reporter, it was in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina where he wrote his most acclaimed work.

“One of the most moving – and riveting – books ever written about the rich and complicated life we live here,” book reviewer Susan Larson wrote of “Nine Lives” in The Times-Picayune in 2009.

When the book was released, New York Times critic Dwight Garner said it “may be this young year’s most artful and emotionally resonating nonfiction book so far."

Baum first reported from the city for a series of blog posts and articles for The New Yorker in the days after Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures in August 2005.

He returned in 2007 to begin work on “Nine Lives,” which chronicled the city through what the Post called an almost cinematic narrative sharing the stories of nine residents: former Carnival king Bill Grace; band director Wilbert Rawlins Jr. and his wife, Belinda; transsexual bar owner JoAnn Guidos; 9th Ward museum founder Ronald Lewis; police officer Timothy Bruneau; small-time drug dealer Anthony Wells; coroner Frank Minyard; and Joyce Montana, widow of Mardi Gras Indian Chief Tootie Montana.

The best-selling book was later adapted into an album of original songs and stage play by musician Paul Sanchez. The album featured more than 100 musicians, including some of the city's best-known and best-loved performers, such as Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, John Boutte and Lillian Boutte, as well as actors Wendell Pierce, Michael Cerveris and Harry Shearer

While living here and working on the book, Baum fell in love with the city and its people. “I felt the same sense of wonder we all felt in the days after Katrina: that the United States, with its wealth, its generosity, and its professed affection for the culture of this idiosyncratic little city, would stand aside and let New Orleans suffer alone,” he wrote.

But besides focusing on the disaster and its impact, Baum was also drawn to the people. The book actually begins in 1965 with Hurricane Betsy and travels through five decades of New Orleans life, culture, politics, tragedy and history – as told by its people.

“I noticed that most of the coverage (of Katrina), my own included, was so focused on the disaster that it missed the essentially weird nature of the place,” Baum wrote in “Nine Lives.”



“Long before the storm,” he went on, “New Orleans was almost by any metric the worst city in the United States — the deepest poverty, the most murders, the worst schools, the sickest economy, the most corrupt and brutal cops. Yet a poll conducted a few weeks before the storm found that more New Orleanians — regardless of age, race, or wealth — were ‘extremely satisfied’ with their lives than residents of any other American city.”

In his final blog post for the New Yorker in 2007, Baum sought to explain his fascination with New Orleans, and its idiosyncratic ways.

“It took me a while to figure out that in New Orleans the future doesn’t really exist. There is only the present,” he wrote.

“This isn’t simply laziness or fecklessness; it’s a reflection of a commitment to enjoying life instead of merely achieving. You want efficiency and hard work? Go to Minneapolis. Just don’t expect to let the good times roll there.”

Baum was a native of New Jersey who graduated from New York University. He worked at newspaper jobs in Anchorage before moving to Singapore for the Wall Street Journal and later to New York. He also reported for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After he and his wife, Margaret Knox, were married in 1987, they moved to Zimbabwe for three years, opening a news bureau and supplying stories to news organizations around the world. The couple also lived and worked in Colorado, Mexico and California.

On his website, Baum said he wrote the first draft of his books and articles, but Knox was an essential writing partner: “Everything that goes out under the byline ‘Dan Baum’ is at least half Margaret’s work.”

Baum said, "I always wanted to write. I used newspapering the way other people used the Marine Corps, and I didn't stay in it long. In 1987. I met my wife at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We got married, and the very next day we moved to Zimbabwe, where we worked for three years as freelancers. Then we moved to Montana for eight years, and we've lived in Colorado, Mexico and California."



In addition to “Nine Lives,” Baum wrote three other books, on subjects as diverse as federal drug enforcement policies, the Coors brewing family and the culture of gun ownership.