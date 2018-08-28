Vacherie, La. -- The news is still settling in for Vacherie's Jason Homer - he's now the first wheelchair dancer to join the locally known 610 Stompers team. Since Homer made the decision to audition two weeks ago, he and his family say the attention has been bizarre.

Now everywhere he goes, someone recognizes him.

"I think it's so funny that we're getting so much attention, but you still have to get the dog food and pick up the kids," Homer's wife, Liese Aucoin said.

This last week has been especially nerve-wracking for Homer's entire family, as they waited to find out if he earned a spot on the team. It meant a lot to Homer, because he wanted to do something fun, and help raise awareness for various causes, which is a focus of the squad. Since suffering a workplace accident three years ago, Homer has made it his own mission to help uplift people facing challenges wherever he's able.

"It feels great, it feels awesome," Homer said.

Now leading up to Sunday, Liese Aucoin hoped to record the exact moment her husband found out, but it didn't go the way she had planned.

"Thought it was a no, 'cause he was dragging us a long, and I didn't want video evidence of a no so I turned off my phone," she said.

As it turns out, the caller was just taking his time to stretch out a big congratulations, and that news has spread.

"As soon as we walked into a restaurant the other night everybody stood up and shook his hand," she said.

As Homer and his wife look back on their journey, they want to thank everyone for the encouragement and want many to know this, "If you put yourself out there, people will respond and become comfortable with you," Homer said.

Now he hopes, his story can shine a light for people like him, because watch out world, in a few more months, he plans to dazzle with the 610 Stompers. And don’t worry, his wife says he’s still be the same old Jason, despite the sudden shot to fame in his town.

Expect to see Homer make his debut some time next year.

