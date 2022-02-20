Dangerous driving stunts on I-10 in New Orleans

This reportedly happened during rush-hour traffic on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Another video is being circulated of drivers doing dangerous stunts in the city of New Orleans. A viewer shared with us a video she took on I-10 during rush hour traffic.

She said the driver of a green car with black stripes starting doing donuts on the shoulder, then when traffic stopped, they took over the entire roadway. She said he continued for at least a minute before driving off, leaving many who had stopped stunned and concerned for their safety on the roads.

The video was taken near the Louisa split.

You'll recall we reported on a similar incident earlier this month at the intersection of Howard and O'Keefe.

