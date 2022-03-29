Dangerous driving stunts seen on Downman Road and Chef Menteur

You can see in the video that the entire intersection is blocked off, and someone is hanging out of the window.

NEW ORLEANS — We've received yet another video of a driver in New Orleans doing dangerous stunts in the middle of the roadway, causing traffic delays and putting others at risk.

This video was taken at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

You can see in the video that the entire intersection is blocked off, and someone is hanging out of the window.

We've been seeing similar incidents more and more, and police have warned this is extremely dangerous.