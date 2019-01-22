NEW ORLEANS — De La Salle President Michael Giambelluca is taking a leave of absence due to medical reasons, according to school officials.

Sources tell WWL-TV that Giambelluca was the man who climbed to the top of the Huey P Long Bridge Monday evening in an apparent suicide attempt.

The bridge was shut down for nearly three hours as emergency responders worked to rescue him.

RELATED: Huey P Long bridge reopens after man threatens to jump

"We are saddened by the reported incident concerning De La Salle President Mr. Michael Giambelluca that will require a leave of absence due to medical reasons," a statement from the school reads. "We ask that you keep Mr. Giambelluca and his family in your prayers during this difficult time."